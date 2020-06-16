To the editor:
I was grateful to see the Black Lives Matter protests in Conway and North Conway. We need serious change, and I hope you will stay involved to address issues of racism, discrimination and suppression that happen here, in our valley.
The Sun has shared stories of unaddressed racism, anti-semitism, discrimination, and bullying in our schools that have led to families leaving. The Conway School Board should be acting to protect our kids from discrimination; instead, they lead with inaction or acts that promote discrimination, including voting to cut support for children with disabilities, and voting against updating their nondiscrimination policies to reflect changes to state law. When the school board chairman and SAU 9 administrator are leading the anti-discrimination committee are also the ones blocking policy change, we have a problem.
No parent should have to fight for their child’s rights. Our kids deserve responsive leadership. I know from my own experience how bad it can get. I was ignored when I expressed concerns that Kennett High randomly changed medical information in my daughter’s plan. The information was medically inaccurate and dangerous, yet school nurses refused to correct it. Instead of helping, my concerns were ignored, and the SAU told me to file a complaint. I did, and when the Office of Civil Rights told the SAU to follow district policies, her response was to change those policies and the school board approved it. I still faced challenges into my daughter’s senior year, debating with the SAU to put life-saving medication into an emergency plan. Why?
I ran for the school board hoping to support positive change. I didn’t expect the board to retaliate against me for my advocating as a parent. I learned that when I was elected, the chairman contacted the other board members to tell them I was a threat. When I confronted him, he said I was wrong to advocate for my daughter and asserted his right to his actions and to use my daughter’s information in this manner. It would not be the last time he conspired in this way, or the last time he would shame me for actions like inviting the public to public meetings, advocating for best practices, and trying to update policies.
I tried to support change, but change takes more than one or two people in this environment. Our kids and families deserve responsive leadership who will address issues of racism, bullying, and discrimination, not cause it. Please hold them accountable for change, and don’t leave families to fight these issues alone.
Cheri Sullivan
Conway
