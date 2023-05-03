To the editor:

Polarization is a huge problem in our country. With our current single choice elections, candidates are often elected with a low percentage of people’s vote. For example, in an open seat with votes spread out across several candidates, someone with less than 20, 30 or 40 percent of the vote can win. This means the candidate elected does not accurately represent the greatest number of people. Therefore, we need to reform the way we vote.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.