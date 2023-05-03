Polarization is a huge problem in our country. With our current single choice elections, candidates are often elected with a low percentage of people’s vote. For example, in an open seat with votes spread out across several candidates, someone with less than 20, 30 or 40 percent of the vote can win. This means the candidate elected does not accurately represent the greatest number of people. Therefore, we need to reform the way we vote.
Have you heard of ranked choice voting? With ranked choice, voters can rank candidates in their order of preference. In doing that, their ballot provides a built-in run-off selection.
For example, a voter’s second choice is counted if their first choice can’t win. This continues until a candidate truly has more than 50 percent of the votes. With our current system in New Hampshire, ballots are exhausted after a single choice is made.
Ranked choice is used in Maine and Alaska as well as various levels of elections across 25 states in the country. It is also used in many countries. Voters find it easy to use and feel they have more voice in the election. It is a growing movement. Voters can vote their conscience and have more choice. No more strategic voting, spoiler candidates or vote-splitting. It’s democracy at work.
Want to learn more? Please attend (via Zoom) on Sat., May 6, at 9 a.m. Bills to work toward RCV in New Hampshire will be introduced to the Election Law Committee next session. RSVP at nhrankedchoice.org and scroll down the page. Thanks for doing your part
