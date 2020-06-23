To the editor:
The poem on the passing of “Cloves” Stowell in the Saturday, June 6, edition was so heartwarming and touching.
It showed the kind of life any animal deserves, and also gave comfort knowing that our four-legged friend that are so devoted in life watch over us forever. My sympathy and appreciation to Cloves’ owner for a moving contribution.
Charlie Gibbs
Freedom
