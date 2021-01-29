To the editor:
Dear Conway Planning Board,
This is in regards to the town’s proposed “Compact Cluster Housing Development” zoning amendment to be presented at a public hearing Thursday, Jan 28, at the Kennett Middle School.
You state, “The purpose of your amendment is to encourage the development of smaller single family detached dwellings and enhance residential housing choices in Conway” … You propose that the lot size be changed from ½ to ¼ acre (10,890 square feet); a house can range from be 300 square feet (eg.15’ by 20’) to 800 square feet (eg. 33’ by 24’) as long as it is zoned residential and has access to town sewer and water.
Would this be a benefit or blunder? The site is too small for the amount of space needed for infrastructure, space between adjacent buildings, privacy, aesthetics, noise; short-term rental issues; cost/benefit ratios of land/ housing values and infrastructure.
Much of a 10,890 square feet lot will be taken up by site regulations: buffers, parking, driveway spaces etc. How will land values and taxes will change if you have a half acre lot split in two? Would commercial/residential zoned areas be included?
What is the cost of a house vs condos/townhouses in a planned unit development (PUD)? The potential benefits of a PUD would be: more efficient design, open space preservation, lower costs for construction and utilities; lower town costs. Would PUDs be more beneficial?
Size of house unit. The proposed smallest house could be a studio space. A basic hotel room is approximately 320 sq ft. Building costs at $125/square feet, at 300 square feet = $105,000 (cost of land + developer costs + profit + improvements.). Currently in Conway, a two-bedroom condos (1,000 square feet ) is around $125,000.
This is a complex issue, and would have a great impact. Please consider postponing these meetings until COVID-19 is under control.
Charlene Browne
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.