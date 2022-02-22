Regarding SB 249, which does not allow “planning and zoning ordinances that prohibit short-term rentals.”
If passed by the governor, it will take away the rights and the control of municipalities to ban or tightly regulate STRs in all residential areas in the entire state no matter what community you live in or whether you want them or not.
The Legislature argues that SB 249 is based upon individual property rights and a municipality cannot restrict the residential owner of their rights. This law would take away every municipality’s authority to make decisions about their own unique community zoning.
STRs are more prevalent in tourist towns like Conway, and will have a greater impact on land development compared to more rural communities.
Perhaps in the past STRs worked when a family wanted to rent out their home to a friend, or friend of a friend, but now with websites promoting and booking STRs this has become a business. What would stop companies such as Marriott from building in residential areas on a mass scale? The town would have no recourse if it becomes state law with few restrictions.
Would the state determine those restrictions? Whether you are for or against STRs in all
New Hampshire residential neighborhoods — whether you believe in loose or tight regulations; whether or not you are concerned about your taxes; or the safely of your child in your neighborhood — the state would be taking away the right and therefore power of communities to determine what is best for their particular residential neighborhoods.
Residents must act swiftly before it becomes law. If you feel you want more control, not less, over your residential communities before it is too late contact state Rep. Tom Buco (603) 271-3165 and Jeb Bradley (202) 271-3266, jeb.bradley@leg.state.nh.us be
