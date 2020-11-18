To the editor:
Voting for Trump in 2024? Think again — here’s why: Trump tax cuts were for the 5 to 10 percent of us who are rich and large corporations. For those making around $100,000, the tax cut would be under $700. Not too much.
According to Trump, the economy is great because the stock market has been good. However, only about 9 to 15 percent of us invest in the stock market. The stock market is not the economy.
Trump says he has created more manufacturing jobs than any other president. However, more manufacturing jobs were created by the Obama administration over his last 3.5 years in office than Trump.
On civil rights he says no one had done better for the Blacks than him since Abraham Lincoln. Yeah, right! If you believe that, Trump has some swamp land to sell you.
His cruelly is monumental. He said it was OK to separate children from their parents because “they are very well taken care of.” Yet they have no mothers or fathers to love them.
Trump has said he “has done more for the environment than any other president.” Obama created and expanded environmental laws, however, Trump did away with many of the environmental regulations dating as far back as the 1960s and ’70s. On health, Trump said COVID-19 has turned the corner, and that he has a plan. Oh really?
He says he is the president of law and order. He rants against “leftist mobs,” which he lumps together with every Democrat alive as the radical left. Yet in reality, 93 percent of the demonstrations have been peaceful, and according to FBI Director Christopher Wray, most of the problems stem from the right-wing groups. These are a few reasons why not vote for Trump in 2024.
Charlene Brown
North Conway
