To the editor:
Although I am extremely fortunate to own a second home in Kearsarge, I am extremely concerned with all the noise about banning STRs even though I don’t rent my own home. I have owned my house since 2008 and am surrounded by STRs. Literally surrounded. I haven’t had one issue in 13 years so this notion that STRs are bad just isn’t true.
For the record and out of respect for the full-time residents I am 100 percent for licensing and regulating STRs. I am part of the solution not the problem. Even though I don’t get a vote (which is ridiculous) pay annual taxes, electric and water bills monthly, I still take pride in my community and want to see a healthy balance of rentals which only helps the valley thrive.
For those of you that don’t want rentals or think they are bad — ponder this. You own your property today. As you get older maybe you want to pass it down to your children or their children.
What happens if you pass it down and your kids can’t afford it? Last time I checked, taxes, utilities and the cost of living wasn’t going down. So they have this beautiful property they can’t afford and now can’t rent to offset expenses. The property that you bought, loved and passed down for your family to enjoy for years to come is now going to be listed for sale because they can’t afford to keep “your dream” alive. Let’s leave our kids in a better place and use word like compromise, license, regulate instead of ban. Haven’t we been “banned” from enough things in the last year?
A very grateful second-home owner that is surrounded by STRs.
Chad Fletcher
Stratham
