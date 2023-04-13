To the editor:
Marijuana is a drug, this is a plain and simple fact.
To the editor:
Marijuana is a drug, this is a plain and simple fact.
HB 639 to legalize marijuana in New Hampshire is bad for our children and communities.
Thank you to Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) for recognizing this and standing firm to vote no against this bill.
It is a shame that people in leadership positions in our state, such as Rep. Anita Burroughs (D-Glen), don’t even realize marijuana has already been decriminalized in New Hampshire. Meaning, no one is going to jail for a personal amount of marijuana. It is important to know the facts and be informed before voting on such important legislation that will impact and affect all of New Hampshire residents.
New Hampshire also has medical marijuana, or therapeutic cannabis as some prefer to call it, to lessen the stigma around drug use. People who have qualifying medical conditions can get a cannabis card and have access to a dispensary located right in Conway.
Legalizing marijuana will increase access to this drug in its many forms, most of which people have no idea about, baked goods, candies, waxes, shatter and more. Nineteen New Hampshire children under the age of five experienced marijuana poisonings in 2022 from these.
North Conway, and the area, is a beautiful vacation destination. I grew up visiting and our family continues to visit, as do our grown children. It is sad and disturbing to see all the advertising for Maine marijuana shops in the Daily Sun, especially on the front page. That is not an image the village stands for. Make no mistake, though, if marijuana is legalized in New Hampshire advertising and shops will flood all of our state.
North Conway is lucky Sen. Bradley is an informed voter. Give him the support he deserves for doing his homework and knowing the facts.
Celeste Clark
Raymond
