To the editor:
Recently at First Bridge, the town of Conway cut trees and removed brush. This has never in my 30 years living here been done. Why now?
The tractor destroyed the field where the grass area was thawing. Seems unnecessary, and far more pressing things exist like in "off-season" paint crosswalks and put trash cans out. Why you wait is baffling!
It's bad enough the town removes trash cans in the winter. Litter is all over. Anyone who walks right by it is as bad as the one who littered. Pick some up, care more.
Thank you.
Cayla Koyle
Intervale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.