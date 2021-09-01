To the editor:
Regarding the labor crunch in the valley, I was pleased to read of so many business owners stepping up and offering competitive pay and benefits to their employees.
As a local, I will be happy to patronize these establishments. Additionally, I am glad that the article touched so thoroughly on the lack of affordable housing as an additional challenge to our labor shortage. This is true even of salaried, non-seasonal staff that we also desperately need — nurses, doctors and other professionals have struggled to find "long term" rentals while they wait for a reasonably-priced home to come on the market here. Thank you for shedding light on these important issues. I am hopeful that with increased awareness on the lack of affordable housing further stressing our local labor economy, that the town itself will provide leadership in terms of zoning, planning, and development.
After all, what is the town government for if not to protect the interests of its residents and businesses?
Catherine Rose
North Conway
