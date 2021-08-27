To the editor:
Parents across the entire nation are rising up against their school boards because those boards are forcing their children to wear masks in school. Educators, many whom are not parents, few who are doctors or scientists dictating with scant knowledge of the science or lack thereof are claiming science is their reason for ordering kids to mask up.
This fight is on in our community. It looks for now, that our SAU 9 school boards have trumped science, evidence, data, reason and common sense giving into fear mongering and putting kids in harms way. Parents sent reams of data and scientific evidence to SAU 9. Response? Zero. They totally ignored and then scorned and labeled those who are answerable for and duty and love bound to the welfare of their children.
They did however, listen to and took the “science” advise given by a local ex-doctor and current politician and local pediatrician and decided to mask the children.
Why not listen to Dr. Meissner, a leading national expert, specializing in respiratory viruses and heads the division of Pediatric Infectious Disease at Tufts Medical Center and Dr. Martin Markey a surgeon, researcher and author that teaches public health policy at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. They concur masks do harm to the health of developing children. Their findings are extensive including masking increases airway resistance during exhalation and leads to increased levels of carbon dioxide in the blood. Masks are vectors of pathogens through handling, becoming moist or used for too long.
Statistical data from the state of New Hampshire, covid19.nh.gov website states that no child has died from COVID since they began recording COVID deaths a year and a half ago.
In contrast, CDC data states that seasonal flu took the lives of 480 children nationwide in the 2018-19 flu season but masks were never mandated.
Cassie Cox
Conway
