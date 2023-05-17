Imagine confusing a child about their gender. Suppose the innocent child is indoctrinated into believing how he or she should fit into their household, school, community or the world in general. What if people are confusing you and encouraging you to question your gender? Picture your young self feeling persuaded, conditioned and exploited by others. Imagine living in a world where you are taken advantage of and abused.
How vulnerable might you be?
A child is not a prop to be used for affirmation that an adult is open-minded or hip. Parents have the moral obligation to protect their children with compassion, courage, fairness, honesty and integrity. The underlying message that children must tolerate everyone without judgment is dangerous. Children must be taught what is acceptable for their own safety and well-being.
The Drag Story Hour movement of men mocking women is an intentional effort to create gender confusion and doubt among young impressionable children at the very time they need solid guidance and understanding, as well as a fundamental concept of reality. A man performing or reading as a hyperbolic caricature of a woman is inherently subversive and not appropriate for children.
White Mountains Pride is sponsoring Drag Story Hour with Emoji Nightmare and Katniss Everqueer at Weeks Memorial Library in Lancaster next month. Drag Story Hour, in their own words, “captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models.”
Parents and concerned community members are encouraged to look at Emoji’s and Katniss’s Instagram pages along with other social media in order to gain a better understanding of what White Mountains Pride considers glamorous and positive role models for children.
