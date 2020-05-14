To the editor:
I am writing in reference to the global pandemic COVID-19. When talk of the coronavirus was first released we went through what I call the blame game. People blamed China at first, then it was President Trump’s fault, then a hoax by the Democrats and fake news.
Eventually everyone realized that no matter whose fault it was irrelevant as the virus was now here in the United States.
In mid-March it was decided that we would be doing a two-week quarantine to try and slow down this virus. Meanwhile, the virus was spreading at an alarming rate in New York, New Orleans and other cities.
Now came the lockdowns and after only six weeks pandemonium has set in.
I for one realize the lockdown was for our own safety and not a punishment. On the other hand many were protesting that they are Americans, born free, and cannot be held prisoners with this lockdown. To those protesters I agree we are free, but that freedom was earned.
Our military men and women have fought and died time and again for our freedom and Democracy. Our freedom came with a price. Be grateful and respect that and all who serve this country.
Once you’re done discussing our freedom with our service men and women I want you to talk to the 10,000 plus families who lost loved ones in New York unable to be with them at the time of their death. Morticians unable to keep up with the dead piled in refrigerated tractor trailers only to end up in mass graves like the holocaust.
Then I read a letter from someone wanting to open fashion retail because women in the valley were looking pretty scary. To you I say, “Shame on you” for being shallow.
Economically, we are tourist dependent. Once reopening begins, the tourist will come and with them will come the virus. I am willing to wait. Are you? Do we value the economy over humanity?
And to all our first responders, medical staff, grocery stores, gas station attendants and military personnel thank you from the bottom of my heart. I am grateful to all of you.
Claire Sheldon
Center Conway
