To the editor:
I am pleased again to support Jeb Bradley’s re-election. I had the opportunity to serve with Jeb when I was a member of the House.
Jeb has been leading on health-care issues for many years. He has worked to provide more resources for substance abuse prevention as well as mental health services. Funding for mental health and substance abuse is even more important during the pandemic.
Jeb worked in a bipartisan manner to provide health insurance coverage through Medicaid to 50,000 people in New Hampshire. This initiative has been successful. As people have access to health care, it has allowed them to go back to work. It has also reduced the hidden tax on private insurance policies as health care providers are no longer recovering losses by cost-shifting to the private insurance purchased by businesses and individuals.
Jeb also worked to forge the compromise on bipartisan legislation recently signed by Gov. Chris Sununu. This legislation will lower the cost of insulin and allow people to import their prescriptions from Canada when this policy is approved by the federal government.
Please vote on Nov. 3.
Carolyn Brown
North Conway
