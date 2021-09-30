To the editor:
What a great front page on Wednesday's Conway Sun! Thank you Noah Keefe and friends and students for "caring." Our main roads throughout the valley have been "trashed" by people on occasions when no brain power is working. Unfortunately, that seems to be more often than not.
Each and everyone of you in the front page photo and those not but were working in the clean-up campaign, Thank you, thank you and the valley residents, businesses and tourists see the "good." And guess what, "good news" does make the front page and we are darn proud of all who made a difference.
The Mount Washington Valley belongs to all of us and let's continue to show we care.
Now, Kennett heroes and treehuggers, can we all get loud and make waves to save the 100-year-old maple tree in Intervale? Fight to keep that beautiful work of nature a blessing to all.
Carole Cotton
Owner of Our Favorite Things
Albany and Miami
