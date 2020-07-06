To the editor:
In response to a letter to the editor in the online edition of The Conway Daily Sun headlined, “Without Trump leadership I can’t imagine what the country would be like.” I imagine the country would have the COVID-19 crisis contained, as it is in almost every other major country. Instead, every day our country is setting records for new cases.
From the time we first learned about COVID-19, Trump has minimized its danger saying things like “it’s nothing worse than the flu” and “it will be over by April.” Just yesterday he said he believes the coronavirus will “disappear.”
He should be agreeing with just about every scientist that, short of having a vaccine, wearing a mask in public indoors, practicing social distancing and thoroughly washing one’s hands frequently are the only ways to contain the virus. He also should be leading the country by wearing a mask himself.
Carl Rosenthal
Center Conway
