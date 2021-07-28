To the editor:
Rumor has it that Kennett High School's administration has done away with the Special Resource Officer. What the heck? Are the kids’ safety really not worth it?
Having a marked cruiser out front and an officer inside is what makes kids safe. My source(s) have also said that this isn’t a school board decision, yet an internal one.
It’s a budgeted item that was passed with this upcoming budget, so the money is not an issue. Is this a symptom of BLM, ACAB, and other such entities that a school would be embarrassed by having a cop on the grounds? Or is it in fact a budget issue?
I by no means know the full story, but pretty close to it. So, if I’m wrong here, someone with more information please feel free to correct me. Whatever it is, this should be a discussion for the town, parents of kids in the building, and teachers and administrators who were not part of the original discussion. It should not be a private decision without the public’s input in their own kids’ safety while they’re at school.
And if you believe that having no police presence on the grounds where kids have raging hormones, make stupid decisions and act out, then please tell every student at KHS that their safety doesn’t matter to you.
How despicable of the administration. Hopefully this letter will get this out there to the valley, and create a discussion that will uncover whatever the heck is going on behind closed doors to the public. I can’t wait to hear reactions to this issue. I felt safe with a cop present, and you should too. Again, this is a pretty backed up rumor, so if I’m wrong, prove me wrong. Thank you editor.
Cameron Emmett
Freedom
