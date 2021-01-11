To the editor:
Each individual can and must make a stand against this type of mob behavior. Bullies act from fear and weakness, relying on group behavior to mask responsibility and carrying the weapons of weakness they have fought so hard to maintain.
The strongholds of this behavior are our poorest states with the lowest education levels, worst health care, and worst women's and LGBTQ rights. They will need our care and patience to bring them back to sanity and democracy.
While one person can be the match to ignite their misguided passion, he is only a symbol of our dysfunction. That match deserves damnation, but we all helped scatter the kindling. Our democracy has been raped and we are faced with a monumental task of forgiveness.
With a heavy heart,
Bruce Larson
Albany
