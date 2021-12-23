To the editor:
As we endure personal trials, we need to become the type of friends the Lord can send as angels to others in need.
Many years ago, my wife Connie and I attended a Mannheim Steamroller Christmas concert in Miami. The performance was outstanding. To highlight that evening performance, their last melody was a very soothing, reverent rendition of “Silent Night.” As the violinist began that sweet melody, I started thinking about a very dear friend of mine, Elder Hugh Pinnock, who lived in Salt Lake City, Utah.
I turned to my wife and said, “I don’t know why, but I’m thinking of Elder Pinnock.” Connie said, “Well he has always been like a father to you, and with this music it would only be natural to think of loved ones during this time of the year.” I was content and we finished listening to the song.
Several days later, a letter arrived from another dear friend from Salt Lake, which I opened. “Bruce, I know how much Elder Pinnock meant to you. I have enclosed a news clipping of his passing.”
As I read the article, I was hit with awe. At the same moment we had been listening to “Silent Night,” Elder Pinnock’s children, and grandchildren were gathered around his hospital bed and were singing “Silent Night.” When they got to the verse, “Sleep in heavenly peace,” he closed his eyes for the last time in mortality. Separated by over 2,000 miles, yet I was permitted in a very special way to be part of this man’s life one more time. Distance can never separate us from those we love and those who have loved us.
One of the most cherished titles of the Savior is the “Prince of Peace.” Our Father’s kingdom, placed here upon the earth, will become the powerful influence that will ultimately bring peace unto all mankind. This will not occur all at once, but eventually the earth shall obtain the richness of this blessing. This season let us remember, “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.”
In today’s troubled world let us be peacemakers at home, in our communities, and publish peace in what we do and say.
Dr. Bruce D. Latham, DO
Silver Lake
