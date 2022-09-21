To the editor:
I had the pleasure of assisting for the day at a local polling place during our recent election and it was heartening to see the large number of people who came out to vote.
This was in spite of the fact it was only a primary election with a small number of competitive races. It appeared to me that the one group of voters who didn’t show up to vote in any great numbers was those under the age of 30. This is unfortunate.
I’ve heard it said that younger people don’t vote because they don’t believe it makes any difference. While I can’t deny there is a feeling of truth to this, it’s false, and acting under the belief it’s true plays into the hands of cynical Republicans who would prefer you don’t vote so they can continue to act against our interests.
Whatever your beliefs, as the Clown Prince Trump said, elections have consequences. It isn’t only a woman’s right to choose that’s at stake. Among other issues the candidates who win elections get to decide are critical environmental concerns, aid to families, reasonable gun control, funding to education, and the minimum wage, among many others.
Please, we need your voices. Register to vote if you haven’t already done so and come out to vote during the general election this November. You have a voice in how this town, this state, and this country are run. Use that voice and speak up loudly.
Call (603) 466-8683 or go to nhdp.org for information. And if you have the time and the spirit, the Democratic Party would love to have your assistance in speaking to others about the importance of our upcoming election.
Bruce Borofsky
Madison
