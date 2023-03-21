To the editor:

I am not writing this letter as a school board member. This letter should not be construed as correspondence from the school board or district. This letter is my perspective as a former student (2017 graduate of Kingswood Regional High School), son of a former employee and full-time resident of Governor Wentworth Regional School District.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.