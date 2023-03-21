I am not writing this letter as a school board member. This letter should not be construed as correspondence from the school board or district. This letter is my perspective as a former student (2017 graduate of Kingswood Regional High School), son of a former employee and full-time resident of Governor Wentworth Regional School District.
New Hampshire schools must follow state laws and constitutional precedents regarding the material that can be shown to students. GWRSD abides by all state laws and constitutional precedents in every matter.
GWRSD is not providing inappropriate materials to students. Students always receive age-appropriate information and materials. Any parent who objects to educational materials or curriculum can create a plan with teachers and administrators to restrict their child’s access to public materials.
For years, requesting alternative educational materials or curricula has been GWRSD’s policy and state law. Anyone can seek an alternative curriculum if an issue arises. Parents have a right to restrict their child’s access to information. Their right is limited to their child and not other children or the general public.
Parents in GWRSD have control over what their children learn in public schools. GWRSD is not indoctrinating or “grooming” students. Our schools are transparent with all information and curriculum. If someone is concerned or wants to learn more, I encourage them to call the SAU 49 office at (603) 569-1658.
