I encourage all Governor Wentworth Regional School District voting residents to support the school board’s proposed warrant articles. Considering the economic circumstances, this year’s proposed budget, new teacher contract and other supplementary warrant articles are fiscally responsible and reasonable.
We limited cost increases to a number well below inflation. The tax rate impact should be manageable, despite an anticipated $3 million loss this year in state education aid for GWRSD (a 33.56 percent decrease). Gov. Chris Sununu’s budget proposal may prevent some of this anticipated state aid loss; however, it is too early in the state budget process to tell.
If every school board warrant article passes, minus the petition warrant articles, spending will increase by 4.4 percent. Our operating budget will account for 3.1 percent of the 4.4 percent increase. Another 1.3 percent of the 4.4 precent increase will be the wage adjustments for teachers if their contract passes. The new contract proposes a 3 percent increase in wages for teachers each year, compounding for three years. This contract aligns with other school districts across N.H. and the private sector.
The rest of the school board’s warrant articles are not new spending but annually recurring items that require voter approval, except for the new school resource officer for Kingswood Regional High and Middle School. This new position will enhance student and staff safety and have next to no impact on our modest budget increase.
There are two petitioned warrant articles on this year’s school board ballot. Petitioned warrant articles are from voting residents, not the school board. I am not going to encourage or discourage your support for either. The school board has made recommendations.
I appreciate GWRSD residents’ continued support for our school district and public education. It is a pleasure to serve you as a GWRSD school board member at large. Thank you.
