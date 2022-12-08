I respect Rep. Glenn Cordelli’s response to my charter and public school funding letter. His political and personal attacks didn’t address the issue. This is a budget, taxpayer and family issue. It is about providing the best service at the most affordable cost.
Charter schools receive $7,200 of state aid per student. Who pays for state aid? Property taxpayers, specifically in their property tax bill’s statewide portion (SWEPT). If 20-40 students become enrolled in a charter school, a school district loses $78,000-$156,000 in state aid, and the charter school gains $144,000-$288,000 — charter schools get almost double the state aid per student.
Property taxpayers pay nearly double the state aid for the same students and will pay for the lost state aid to the school district (about $3,900 per student). School districts have fixed costs, and losing 20-40 students in the average school district will not lower classroom sizes enough to justify staff or budget reductions. This zero-sum game of school funding increases the costs for property taxpayers.
Should property taxpayers fund these experiments, or should the state have a designated fund, separate from the Education Trust Fund and not financed with property taxes, for these nontraditional options?
If we did the latter, it would prevent school funding from being a zero-sum game, pitting 86 percent of students in regular public schools against the 14 percent utilizing other options. That’s an idea state officials, including Rep. Cordelli, should consider.
