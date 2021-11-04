To the editor:
Steven Connolly of Bethlehem recently wrote a letter titled “Deshaies is sponsoring bill that is dangerous to retirees.” This letter was written about proposed legislation titled “requiring the retirement system to divest from investment in companies located in China.” Mr. Connolly wrote the same letter to the Union Leader, directed at the bill’s prime sponsor, Rep. Gary Hopper.
Nowhere in his letter does Mr. Connolly demonstrate how the bill will hurt retirees (because it will not hurt retirees). He only lists some unrelated facts and raises his concerns which are informed by his assumptions and opinions.
Mr. Connolly does have a good list of questions in the summary of his letter. I would have happily answered his questions if he had contacted me (my contact information is public). Answering quickly here will suffice.
1. China is a despotic regime that enslaves religious minorities, persecutes peaceful people, and threatens liberal democracies throughout Asia. Every dollar invested in China supports an oppressive regime that poses an existential threat to our way of life and values. We should not give money to China.
2. Public officials are stewards of public dollars. We ensure public dollars are spent frugally, wisely and ethically. If we know China is an unethical, dangerous regime that threatens our nation and many people worldwide, then our tax dollars should not support China. We should not let our tax dollars subsidize this regime.
3. Divesting does not imply investment losses. We will find new investments which are equal or better. No public workers union has come out against this bill or even raised concerns. I support retirees.
This bill will not hurt retirees. It creates an ethical screening of taxpayer dollars to ensure we are not subsidizing genocide in China.
Rep. Brodie Deshaies
Wolfeboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.