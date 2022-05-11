We are happy to announce our re-election campaigns for state representative in Wolfeboro and Tuftonboro (Carroll County District 6). We have worked together in Concord and collaborated with Gov. Chris Sununu and Sen. Jeb Bradley to deliver positive results. Having worked as a team for the past two years, it only seems natural to work as a team and earn the support of Wolfeboro and Tuftonboro voters.
Down in Concord, we have taken a common-sense approach toward state policies. We decreased business tax rates, increased state revenues, and created a record surplus. We voted for a state budget that decreased wasteful spending, maximized investments, and reduced future costs. We are strengthening New Hampshire’s economy.
Working with Sen. Jeb Bradley and Gov. Chris Sununu, we used our record state surplus to increase school funding and municipal aid. We sent over $300 million back to communities for infrastructure investments. We addressed education funding and increased state contributions for education by over $100 million. We even established a school choice program funded by the state, promoting choice and preserving local dollars.
Working with other state leaders, we have achieved many great things. We have shared many of these accomplishments with you in local newspapers throughout our 2-year term. We will be sure to remind voters once the legislative season is over. However, like today, we are busy in Concord serving you. We have never missed a day of committee work or legislative session, each having perfect attendance. We will always have your back, promptly addressing all constituent requests and directing everyone to the proper resources. For us, it is all about Wolfeboro and Tuftonboro. That is why we are running, and we hope to earn your support once again.
