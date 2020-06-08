To the editor:
I am watching everything unfold about hate in our country and am dumbfounded how people have a double standard.
Love for all people should start in your own backyard. Some of the hateful things I’ve read about people in our neighboring states (regardless of color) that you don’t want to visit here.
The thought of slashing of tires, charging people from Massachusetts an absurd amount of money to park to enjoy the river and all the hateful comments in people’s hearts.
It starts with you. You have to change the way you look at people. Put your blindfolds on and you will see no color. That person that visits here, or your neighbor, could be the one person that saves your life.
Everyone needs to let go of hate. Treat each other with respect. Stop screaming. Stop complaining. Help one another. You really have no idea what is going on with people. Loneliness, loss of a loved one, sick, feeling lost, no family, poor, it could be anything. It starts with us. Love people. Welcome people. Start small. Finish big. Make people feel that they are worth something. Only then will we be able to change the world.
Bridgett Cotter
Center Conway
(1) comment
Bridgett, very well stated. Thank you so much. Hateful rhetoric has no place in our society, and all forms of bigotry and racism must end now.
