To the editor:
On Dec. 29, I was issued a parking ticket by the town of Bartlett for “Improper Parking.”
My vehicle was parked on Hurricane Mountain Road next to the Mount Kearsarge trailhead, a popular year-round hiking area.
When I arrived at the trailhead that morning, I did notice “no parking” signs along the south side of the road but none along the north side. Many cars were parked along the north side, so I assumed it was OK to park there.
Upon returning from my hike, I found my vehicle and several others with parking violations in the amount of $50 tucked under the wiper. I was confused since my vehicle was safely parked on the side of the road and there were no signs indicating that parking was not allowed.
Upon leaving, I observed vehicles parked along the side of the road without being ticketed in various areas of the town.
That afternoon, I called and spoke to an officer of the Bartlett PD. He politely explained there have been a lot of complaints from residents in the area about the parking. I asked why the town has not put up “no parking” signs if this was a known problem.
He responded that the town did not want to make that sort of investment. He further explained that since my vehicle was parked with one tire over the fog lane, by New Hampshire statute, it was impeding traffic.
I believe the town of Bartlett is using this area as a source of revenue. I feel the town is taking advantage of out-of-town visitors! I find it incredible that the town refuses to post signs in the area but encourages the police department to spend time writing tickets instead. Is this honestly the best use of their resources?
Have there been other complaints about the town issuing tickets in this area? Also, if this is a known problem spot, why would the town refuse to put up ‘no parking’ signs?
If anyone could please share their thoughts, it would be appreciated. Thank you.
Brian Warne
Newmarket
