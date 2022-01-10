To the editor:
I took Paul Mayer’s recommendation to read SB 249 in his recent posting “The STR bill.” The questions I came away with are: “What is the purpose of this bill and whom does it benefit”?
According to Paul’s letter the bill is a “bipartisan compromise” that a vast majority of “locals” have been asking for. You only need the support of one Republican/one Democrat to make it “bipartisan.” Why even make this point?
Who are these vast majority of locals who have been asking for SB 249? The same people who will benefit from passing it: Realtors, Airbnb, real estate investment trusts and second homeowners whose primary residences are elsewhere. So most if not all of the “locals” are “away people.”
Paul goes on to bullet point the things this bill is going to do to benefit you. Re: The point about supporting your personal property rights. Note: everyone will still have the right to buy, sell and rent your home, as long as you follow local laws and zoning regardless.
Well, most of the points seem to be a smoke screen to take your eyes off the most important point.
• “Defines short-term rentals as residential stays, allowed in all N.H. residential zones.”
The fact is short-term rentals are a commercial business that provides a service for sale. It is why we have commercial zones and residential zones.
SB 249 is written in such a way that no legislative body of a city, town or county shall prohibit a building or structure as a vacation rental or short-term rental nor regulate the use of such structure based on its classification. SB 249 will take away each individual city, town and county’s right to determine what works best for the people who live there. Who will benefit from this again?
Brian Moore
Glen
