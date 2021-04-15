To the editor:
The Sun recently published an article about a law that Sen. Jeb Bradley is proposing to keep New Hampshire from enforcing executive orders regulating guns that President Biden issues.
Sen. Bradley is way off base on this issue. He should be supporting more common-sense gun laws instead of trying to block them. He is promoting the status quo when anyone with their eyes open realizes this country has a huge gun problem.
Almost every week there is another mass shooting where 2, 4, 12 or more people are killed.
Innocent shoppers, church goers, kids and law enforcement are killed in these assaults. Does Sen. Bradley really think that is acceptable? You didn’t see this type of thing happening 30-40 years ago because there weren’t as many guns. Thousands of guns go on the streets every day now and it is just going to get worse if politicians with a spine don’t stand up and take some common-sense action to contain it.
Most Americans believe that something should be done to make the country safer by better regulating gun ownership, including what types of guns should be allowed.
Sen. Bradley says there’s no reason to make any changes in the laws in New Hampshire because it is among the safest states and because we have good law enforcement and allow people to exercise their Second Amendment rights. There are gun deaths nearly every week in New Hampshire, but we have been lucky and have not had a mass shooting.
I know Sen. Bradley is pandering for the Republican gun vote, but in doing that he is standing up for more gun deaths and losing the common-sense voter. Sen Bradley should be working to strengthen N.H. gun laws, eliminate military gun ownership and keep the people of N.H. safe from gun violence instead of working to keep the status quo. The blood of future gun deaths in N.H. will be on Sen. Bradley’s hands.
Brian Lombard
Wolfeboro
