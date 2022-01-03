To the editor:
My family purchased a home on Pequawket Pond in 1968. We have been enjoying it ever since. Since my cousin and I purchased the home from our parents in 2006 we have needed to rent our vacation home to be able to maintain it. Many of our tenants have become repeat visitors. We care very much about our home and the area.
We hire local residents for cleaning, snowplowing and many maintenance jobs. Our tenants enjoy shopping and dining among many other local activities. Our renters help support the local economy. I pay taxes on the room rentals, also supporting the state.
The vast majority of the tenants have been pleasant, polite, and respectful. In 16 years of rental, I have had one tenant about whom there was a complaint. We would never rent to that tenant again.
The income from our renters is very important to me and to the local economy.
Brenda Berkal
Windham
