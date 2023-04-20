In response to the article on limitations to the New Hampshire abortion pill described as reproductive health care, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England and other agencies claim that many are confused regarding women’s access to health care and without the pill, many will be drawn to more invasive, in-office surgical abortions.
Over and over, the pro-choice movement calims that a women’s body is her right to choose while excluding what it means to abort a child and provide consequences.
The leading cause of death of children is not gun violence, abuse, suicide, drugs, or sickness, but abortions. So why are so many indifferent about when human life begins and oppose life?
The pro-choice rhetoric to protect women’s rights continues to ignore the basic biological facts of when human life begins. The abortion procedure is an act of violence that diminishes the basic nature of human beings’ ability to form a union of love to have a child, to value and respect life from conception, to form a responsible family life, and undermines responsible parenthood necessary to protect children in a productive society.
Pro-choice methods simply deprive inner truths given to every person pertaining to his/her value and dignity. Using scientific means to perform abortions are devoid of “reproductive care” because the child becomes an object of inconvenience and the act excludes love.
Murdering children and discarding him/her in a garbage is a merciless, undignified and unfathomable act of violence at any stage of pregnancy and leaves the child without any respectful burial. The results are millions of women and men suffer from emotional despair and regret, and many women suffer lifelong physical health problems.
Despite our economic or social conditions, scientific advancements, or socio- political agendas, we should question humanity’s fundamental purposes in life and reconsider the nature of human beings as being physical bodies and spiritual souls who are equipped with intrinsic truths to make conscious good decisions, to love one another, and to promote life without violence.
To pro-life advocates, abortions using a pill, extraction or evacuation are morally and intrinsically evil and threaten the development of human existence to share in the responsibility of parenting and fruitfulness of children to live, grow and lead a future society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.