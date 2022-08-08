To the editor:
Regarding Rep. Smith’s legal analysis on flaws and distortions on the Dobbs opinion by Justice Alito, the Court returned the abortion policy to the states. What she missed is why the Court made this decision in the first place.
The U.S. Constitution makes no reference to abortion nor is it a right implicitly protected; it is not deeply rooted in our nation’s history and tradition; and is fundamentally different than subjects of related court decisions because it destroys fetal and unborn human life.
Justice Alito said, the right to abortion was “entirely unknown in American law” until the latter part of the 20th century. “Indeed, when the Fourteenth Amendment was adopted, three quarters of the States made abortion a crime.”
The Supreme Court can’t settle the debate and rightly overturned the law. Now elected state legislators for the people can find ways to deescalate an enflamed debate.
Since 1973, the abortion law conditioned many Americans to not think about morality, duty and responsibility with consequences to abortion, but for more in terms of rights, and induced many to accept abortion.
Perhaps turning to Plato’s teaching about political thought in: The Laws “that the aim of law is to lead the citizens toward virtue, to make them noble and wise.” While this is not popular in the U.S., Plato’s insight may help us recognize that attacking human life in its first stages is an aggression against society that has a negative impact on families, communities and societies.
Politicians, as servants of the common good, are duty-bound to defend the fundamental right to life, are they not? Many tears have been shed due to the loss of children, but there will be no future without them, since he/she also has the “right” to be born to live, without government or economic intrusion.
Bonnie Kimnach
Kearsarge
