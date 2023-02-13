To the editor:
Jonna Carter’s column, “The Vagina Monologues” refers to a New York Times’ piece about “woke” wordplay and linguistic contortions, that don’t address our country’s inequities or achieve progressive dreams.
Admittedly wordplays are absurd like: “women to people with uteruses” because many women still embrace womanhood and rights advancements.
But there must be more to contorting common word usages to avoid stigmatizing others. Has the issue of inclusive language gone too far from its beginning roots of “woke,” first being associated with Black Americans fighting racism, justice, inequality and prejudice?
The racial and social inequity demands a call for empathy, reform, justice and eradication with the goal of unity. Yet, the rise of secular ideologies for social change, supported by activism, without moral purpose or religion, have sprung forth the core of the Democratic party’s political vision of “wokeness,” prompting a national opposition to the “woke mob.”
The woke wordplay trumps common sense by invoking inclusive language while alienating others. For example, those who are Christians grounded in faith that men and women are created in God’s image oppose the intrusion of science and technology to alter a person’s physical body, especially to children, to reassign a biological sex.
Sex reassignment is a serious agenda to those conflicted with his/her sexuality. But the social-justice movement of inclusiveness has exploited an agenda from once to eradicate any strain of racist inequality to replacing old-fashioned belief systems, especially Christianity, to a global civilization guided by science, technology, political correctness, and a cancel culture to achieve secularist agendas.
The new “political religion” fitting into a purely “save all” narrative relies heavily on Marxist-inspired liberation that omits the image of God and truths about the human person. In the face of progressive dreams, take heart with God’s supernatural love for humanity with an aim to reform social inequities while extinguishing confusing inclusiveness.
Bonnie Kimnach
Conway
