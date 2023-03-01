Kudos to the selectmen and those on the budget committee who supported the warrant article for the MWV Adult Day Center.
It is a wonderful, caring community and has been a Godsend for Briggs and me. As many of you know, Briggs was diagnosed with Parkinson’s many years ago. For the last several years, he has required care 24/7 and I have been his primary caregiver.
As anyone who has been in this position knows, it is a very difficult and often exhausting job. Upon learning of the opening Day Center in 2019 and after visiting with staff, we jumped at the opportunity to enroll Briggs.
The two to three days a week that Briggs spends at the Day Center provides me immeasurable relief. I can schedule appointments, do errands or just take a nap. And I’m recharged so I can continue to be the best caregiver I can be for him.
For his part, Briggs looks forward to his time at the Day Center. The facilities are great and the staff are very caring and professional. He enjoys the enriching programming organized for the center’s guests: listening to local historian, Bob Cottrell; hearing stories and music from the talented folks from Tin Mountain and Mountain Top Music.
He is especially fond of the visits from Little Angel’s service dogs and baby goats. I would encourage anyone in the community to visit or volunteer at the Day Center and witness firsthand how life-changing and meaningful their services are to their guests and their families.
