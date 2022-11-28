As we move into the time of year of expressing our gratitude, feeling seasonal joy, and taking in the light wherever we can find it during these seasonally-long, dark days, I would like to express thanks to all those in our community who commit each day as civil servants to uplift our children, keep us safe and make our community a better place to live. I am grateful for those who dedicate their life to our non-profits who better our world when our public sector is not able.
I am thankful for our teachers and school staff who have shown our children so much grace over the last few years. As a mom, I watched as my child’s school community stepped up and kept him safe, worked for his future, and worked hard at helping him reach his next phase in life.
I am thankful for our medical community who are still working tirelessly to combat the advanced health risks that continue to put strain on our community.
I am thankful for our police who have been there throughout the years to keep my family and me safe.
I am thankful that we have so many people who protect our water and our environment.
I am thankful for the non-profit leaders who try to solve food scarcity, our housing crisis, help our elderly, and assist our community when our public and private sectors are not able.
As we approach Giving Tuesday, I want to highlight that we have so many local non-profits that need your help. Please consider giving to Ossipee Concerned Citizens, Knights Against Hunger, End 68 Hours of Hunger and to another food scarcity organization.
Happy Thanksgiving, happy holidays, and blessings to you and your family,
