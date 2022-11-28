To the editor:  

As we move into the time of year of expressing our gratitude, feeling seasonal joy, and taking in the light wherever we can find it during these seasonally-long, dark days, I would like to express thanks to all those in our community who commit each day as civil servants to uplift our children, keep us safe and make our community a better place to live. I am grateful for those who dedicate their life to our non-profits who better our world when our public sector is not able.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.