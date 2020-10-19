To the editor:
Anita Burroughs’ letter to the editor expressed her concerns of Ray Gilmore sharing his history of leadership skills in his military career and in his community as irrelevant to being our state representative.
Candidate Gilmore has been working diligently and getting his message of “meet in the middle” to his life long community. Meeting with constituents face to face in driveway chats he has learned from them (not from radical political party leaders) about the issues concerning them.
Because of his listening skills and his proven abilities as a communicator and problem solver, his support is gaining among Democrats tired of politicians voting a party line and have chosen to support him. He has demonstrated ability to get people of different views to work together for the common good, even in life threatening situations. We need his attitude and skill set in our State House in Concord.
Anita Burroughs claims, “you will always know where she stands on the issues.” Her web site and position papers describe good intentions but not the details. Her support for free college education would mean an increase in business taxes. Her plan for keeping children safe includes the confiscation of all semi-automatic guns, the same pistols many have purchased to protect their families in these unsettled times. Her affordable health care for all would necessitate diminishing the coverage of those over 65 who have paid into Medicare all their employed lives.
She decries partisanship blocking legislation, but has voted 100 percent along her party lines.
Ray will represent the interests of the citizens in his district, not a party ideology.
Since she claims to “support our men and women in uniform” she should start by supporting Ray Gilmore who were the uniform with distinction and honor, for our state representative.
Bob Sisson
Glen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.