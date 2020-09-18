To the editor:
Hatred has been invited into the Mount Washington Valley by a man who took an oath that implies that doctors “... do no harm.”
Dr. Jerry Knirk has fastened his hot air campaign balloon to a team of Democrats, mostly from south of Concord, who call themselves the Sununu Lie Detector Team (SLDT). They claim that Gov. Chris Sununu follows a “Trumpian Agenda” and that he has “lied” about his position on two issues; approval of the paid family and medical leave bill, and universal gun control background checks. The governor has vetoed both bills twice in the current two-year session.
The Democrats seem to be having a tantrum because they have been denied two of their many pet projects which lead to creating additional revenue streams, aka taxes. I can understand their frustration. Closed minds rail at being told no, not now and not this way.
Words have power Rep. Knirk, and your posse uses words meant to incite. Words such as “lie,” and “lie detector” are pejorative and have no place in a so-called fact check.
Gov. Sununu is appreciated by Democrats, Republicans and the un-enrolled. He has done a great job in New Hampshire controlling the spread of COVID-19, protecting businesses, and acting in a completely transparent fashion. He has pushed back on the “Trumpian Agenda” several times, most publicly in not attending Trump’s rally at Manchester Airport. His statement was loud and clear: In New Hampshire we don’t fly in the face of science and gather masked or unmasked in large crowds.
Maybe the Republicans should fact check you and your posse for a lack of transparency in funding your Knirkian agenda.
Bob King
Glen
