To the editor:
In regards to the front page picture and article on climate action and closing Bow power plant, I’m disappointed at our young people being uninformed and misled on these things.
They are trying to sell and promote things they know nothing about. Pardon the pun, but it appears they don’t know enough to come in out of the rain.
Ninety percent of the earth’s history there has never been ice or snow at either pole. Ten percent that we are now in has been cold enough for ice and snow. Therefore it has been cooling not warming.
Bow power runs at times needed to meet high peak. What are these young people going to replace it with? We don’t need another Texas freezing to death and associated problems.
Bob Johnson
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.