I am a lifelong resident and a North Conway resident since 1980. I have never before written a letter to the paper (any paper) nor endorsed a candidate for any office. Time has come, however, for that to change.
The Conway selectmen have served too long. They have become complacent, are anti-business, and only represent Conway on the backs of North Conway. It’s been more than 20 years since I remember a selectman from North Conway.
I strongly endorse Tom Reed. I met Tom in the mid-1970s after he was a college student at Keene State. Tom moved to the valley in the mid-’70s for a few years at which time he and I roomed together. He purchased a home in North Conway almost 10 years ago after he retired from the practice of law. Over the decades, I have come to know him as a man of integrity, honesty and community service.
He supports the schools by substitute teaching and volunteering for ESSC. He supports the residents by serving faithfully on the STR committee and as a supervisor of the checklist. In addition, he strongly supports the businesses and believes any undertaking — paid parking, bathrooms or other — needs a plan. We don’t throw things against a wall to see what sticks.
Tom will bring common sense to the Conway Board of Selectmen. Please join me in voting for him.
