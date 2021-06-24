To the editor:
The only way to avoid being critical and offending the select board and town administration was to remain silent on the short-term rental issue. However, it was so poorly handled I will now, as follows:
On Sept. 14, 2017, I brought up two issues of concern at the planning board meeting, one being the many problems created by the proliferation of STRs and the other a site plan violation at The Conway Daily Sun property.
The reason for STRs being brought up was due to my receiving more complaints regarding their misuse than all other subjects combined, other than rapidly increasing property taxes, in my many years on the planning board, budget committee and as a selectman.
Much to my dismay, any solution was left up to the select board, which in turn decided to wait for action by the state. Finally, after over three years, town officials took action by sending out letters to STR owners which were vague in that they did not include any enforcement stipulations.
Webster's Dictionary definition of "commercial" is, in part, "made or done for profit," hence STRs fit that definition regardless of anyone's interpretation to the contrary. Since STRs are defined as commercial, they are not allowed in the residential zoned areas, period. This could have been handled over three years ago when there were far fewer STRs to deal with by enforcing the zoning regulations at that time.
The argument by many that they cannot afford their property does not hold up as they must have convinced their mortgage lender they had the financial means to do so. In addition, they should have verified what zoning allowed before purchasing their property.
In my opinion, it would have been wiser to enforce the regulations as it was the will of the majority of voters and let the STR owners comply or take whatever action they deem necessary.
I will leave the CDS' site plan violation for another time.
Bob Drinkhall
Conway
