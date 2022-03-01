According to Godwin’s Law, as an internet discussion gets longer the probability that a comparison to Nazis or Adolph Hitler increases.
I would suggest that a similar law must hold for Conway Sun letter-writing exchanges. The thing that is depressing is that such analogies are rarely reserved for particularly egregious events, such as Putin’s present invasion of the Ukraine. The most trivial infringements, such as vaccinations, are now almost routinely targeted as Nazi.
Susan Weeks is the latest polemicist to employ the device. In her letter to the Sun on the recent bill attempting to prevent teachers from peddling critical race theory conclusions to high-schoolers, she terms such Republican ideas and tactics “Hitleresque.” What’s more, Ms. Weeks then invokes the First Amendment, ranked our number one most important amendment by Thomas Jefferson himself, in defense of high school teachers’ supposed academic freedom.
I don’t approve of this argument. It’s the kind of argument Joseph Goebbels would make.
As I read the history of it, the First Amendment at its conception applied only to Congress. It constrained Congress from writing laws that muzzled people. It has morphed a great deal since then in the hands of our clever, unbridled judiciary, but has not to my knowledge progressed so far that it constrains parents, through their authority as voters, from muzzling teachers, their virtual employees. A refreshingly good thing.
I don’t intend via this letter to show support for the content of the bill Ms. Weeks complains of. It could well suck. I only mean to support the underlying principle, both legal and moral, that the parents, and not the teachers, should both lawfully and morally be the final arbiters for the content of their childrens’ education. Giving teachers that final authority is too, well...Hitleresque.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.