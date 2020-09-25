To the editor:
I’m a proud fan of state Sen. Jeb Bradley, not only for his work ethic and mastery of the legislative arts, but for his resolve to preserve the “New Hampshire Advantage” and protect jobs and small businesses. And, while it may not seem crucial, I particularly appreciate his legislation defending abused animals as well.
Consider, if you will, just a few of Jeb’s recent proposals and victories in that briar patch called the New Hampshire Legislature.
His resume includes significant new resources for mental health and substance abuse, upgrades to the agency that protects children from abuse and neglect, efforts to lower the costs of drugs such as insulin, better protections for teenagers from sexual predators, more resources for affordable housing, greater opportunities to deploy broadband in rural areas of New Hampshire and his efforts to prevent animal cruelty.
But Jeb’s top priority is getting our economy on track which is especially critical in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jeb understands how vital people’s jobs, paychecks, and benefits are for the ability to provide for their families. During the pandemic Jeb has spent countless hours helping businesses and people get the resources they need. We can count on him always to do that.
And we can also count on Jeb to support the men and women of law enforcement who keep our communities safe.
Jeb has been recognized by numerous organizations for his consensus building work in Concord. The New Hampshire Dental Society and the New Hampshire Retail Association both gave Jeb major awards recently.
Even more impressive is Jeb receiving the “Conservation Leadership Award” from one of New Hampshire’s venerable environmental organizations, The Nature Conservancy. The many awards Jeb has received show his ability to bring people together to solve problems and make New Hampshire the wonderful state it is to live, work, and recreate in.
I hope you will join me in voting to return Jeb to Concord.
Sincerely,
Bob Bird
Wolfeboro
