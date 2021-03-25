To the editor:
For the people and government of Carroll County:
I may be the last to know, but for those folks still awaiting COVID vaccination, don't freak out when asked for your original Medicare card instead of Med Advantage or supplemental. It's OK; this is how the COVID pixies have decided to handle it!
Bob Beale
Silver Lake
