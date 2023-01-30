I am perplexed by the Effingham gas station debate. Effingham, like 108 other towns in the state, prohibits gas stations in its aquifer protection zone as a threat to drinking water. Yet the ZBA granted approval to Meena LLC to build a station where it's not supposed to be. That was a mistake.
The ZBA compounded its mistake by limiting the environmental information Meena had to submit to the planning board with its site plan application. That missing information prompted a ludicrous legal debate over what is a "permitted" use vs. one that is "prohibited" vs. one that is "special." All of which served to remind us that the ZBA should never have granted a variance.
Instead of addressing the ZBA's mistakes, the planning board — chaired by Theresa Swanick, who was the ZBA chair at the time of the variance — gave Meena a pass when it was pointed out that there were important environmental requirements in the zoning ordinance that were not being required of Meena.
The planning board defended its decision in court, and a judge has now sided with the board by concluding, evidently without irony, that Meena’s gas station use is definitely "prohibited" but it is not "special," so Meena does not have to provide the missing environmental information.
Meena still needs to defend its site plan application when the planning board starts hearings again. If you are worried that the planning board appears to be as eager to embrace loopholes as Meena is to limit the amount of environmental information it has to provide, you are correct to be worried.
