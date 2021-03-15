To the editor:
One of my five sisters believes that vaccines are dangerous, and responsible for her son’s autism. This is a view that the rest of my siblings cannot accept. It’s simply not worthy of discussion.
My parents are in their 90s and susceptible, and are just getting their COVID-19 shots just this week because of this craziness. My sister’s madness effectively endangered their lives. It’s not that my parents no longer recognize truth and fiction, they simply want peace and coddle my sister on this critical point.
Several examples of this type of insanity are exhibited by Maureen Blanchard’s March 13 letter and should not be tolerated by rational people. Donald Trump did not win the election, and there was no substantial election fraud. Joe Biden did not get money from China or the Ukraine (though Hunter’s conduct was shameful). These issues are not worthy of discussion. They just make Maureen look crazy.
Many of us hate Trump because he stands for misogyny and racism, and because he’s a liar. He promotes gun rights and fights abortion rights not out of personal belief, but because they are to his personal advantage. He took the anti-vaccine stance until that became personally untenable. His personal conduct is abhorrent.
Maureen is right on only one point — she has the right to post Trump signs. I don’t hate Maureen for her sign (I don’t even know her). But, like Roy and the other crazies, she is simply advertising her support for Trump’s anti-social positions. Without knowing more, that makes me think she is a nut.
Bill Scott
La Canada, Calif.
