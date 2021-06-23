To the editor:
Disturbing nightmare? I asked myself, if there were an individual who proudly said, “For 35 years, I have killed puppies, and I am proud to say so,” what would be our reaction? Would we say great? You should be proud? Or would revulsion set in?
Thirty-five years is a lot of puppies, and you stated that you were proud of yourself, too. I think many of us would hope this person would never see the light again from some dark hole.
No, the story gets worse. We are talking about someone who wrote to the Daily Sun that for 35 years, which at five days a week equals 9,100 working days, brags he worked for Planned Parenthood. Besides claiming they are there for women’s health issues, we all know what they do. Unborn babies are ripped and sucked from wombs, often sold as body parts, even as a detectable heart beat is there by seven weeks.
We close our eyes, shut our ears, and say the right to choose is greater than the right to live. For you out there who are feeling the guilt of white racism, the great majority of those aborted, are Black babies.
So get in line to yell racist slurs at others, but keep silent on the daily slaughter. So, how many little ones were killed during those 35 years? Then again, they are not puppies, which are protected. I am ashamed to be a fellow human by such open, willing blindness.
Lastly, where are the churches in our valley? Have you lost your ability to speak? People who will not stand for life, do not speak for equality for any group. Just empty words, not even a tiny casket. Ignore what I write and go on telling yourselves. And like Sgt. Schultz say, “I see nothing.”
Bill Mosca
Lovell, Maine
