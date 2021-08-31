To the editor:
To my fellow citizens, I want to thank you all for voting for Joe Biden, because you can thank yourselves for voting against terrible tweets, and for an open border, COVID vaccines for everyone whether they want them or not, and welfare for interlopers from all over the world.
The economy is beginning to slide, with inflation raising prices on everything, when product is available, and new tax hikes when the new budget deal is passed. That is hard to take, but now your vote is costing more than a few lives, with many more to come, as your president hides in a bunker (or on vacation).
I am quite sure you will find the words to blame Trump, but in reality it is your vote that brought us here. So stand up, proclaim while pounding your chests, “I take responsibility for the deaths, and for those left behind in Afghanistan by my vote.”
This is your legacy. Wear it proudly. You have reaped what you sowed, and that will be of comfort to the families who lost their sons and daughters from many nations as well as the USA. You, the woke and embittered, need to leave the country or start putting America first. You should feel the shame you brought upon this land with your votes. I am ashamed to share this great land with you.
Bill Mosca
Lovell, Maine
