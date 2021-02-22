To the editor:
As a resident of Freedom I would like to recommend the re-election of Selectman Alan Fall to the board of selectmen March 9, 2021.
I have been fortunate to have attended the majority of the board’s meetings and feel that Alan works well with the others. Alan has been a selectman for the past three years and is looking forward to his continuing working with the fine group that make up the board.
Bill Elliott
Freedom
