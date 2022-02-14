This isn't your grandfather's cottage on the lake. The vacation rental market has progressed from local mom and pop operations to big corporate business ventures to the detriment of local neighborhood communities across the globe. Airbnb and VRBO, two multi-national corporations, have brought short-term rental properties to the mainstream, making it easier for second homeowners to profit handsomely from transient vacation rentals.
In the wake of the pandemic, there has been an explosion of vacation rental management companies including Homes & Villas, the vacation home rental arm of Marriott International. They are advertising properties in Edelweiss Village as we speak.
The vacation rental business model is morphing again, where real estate investment firms are offering shares and using this "seed" money to consume local residential homes in designated markets, such as "Best Ski Town in America." I know because I turned down this type of opportunity through my retirement portfolio manager.
Many localities are using zoning ordinances to protect and maintain the integrity of their residential communities. The most concerning deterrent, universally agreed by all of the above vacation corporations, are local laws. You can read specific examples of communities fighting back on the Airbnb community message boards. The discussions are educational and entertaining.
Madison, we, the voting residents hold the power to determine the future of our town. Not the Realtors, not the non-resident property owners, not the vacation rental corporations and not our elected or appointed officials.
We can send a strong and loud message to the corporate profiteers but you have to get out and vote in March. Otherwise, Madison could become just another Jersey Shore vacation destination.
