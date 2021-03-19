To the editor:
In the spirit of March Madness, I would like to call attention to another flagrant technical foul perpetrated by the Delaware Donkey’s local bad boy, known in the Valley, as Q.
Your disdain and hate for anything Trump and Trump supporters is well documented in the local press and social media as far back as 2016. A simple Google search offers up a wealth of your press clippings, public threats and nonsensical rhetoric, culminating in the public daytime lunar eclipse incident well before the 2020 election.
If coach Joe Biden were around he would have beat the hell out of you behind the woodshed.
Bill Dempster
Silver Lake
